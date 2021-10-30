Police search for missing Toronto woman Laura Smith

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Laura Smith, 29, was last seen on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

She is described as 5'4", 100lbs, with long red hair.

Police are concerned for her safety.

