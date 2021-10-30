Police search for missing Toronto woman Laura Smith

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Laura Smith, 29, was last seen on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
