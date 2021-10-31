Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has been diagnosed by the novel coronavirus. The actress shared the news on October 31 about testing tested positive for the virus. She announced the news on Twitter. Urmila has mentioned that she has currently isolated herself and requested everyone who came in contact with her get tested.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Urmila wrote, “I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. I’m fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities.”

Urmila Matondkar last appeared in the Zee Comedy Show as a guest. Apart from that, she has also made guest appearances in various reality shows including Dance Deewane 3.

