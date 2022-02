The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Nicholas Robb, 20, was last seen on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11 p.m., in the Signet Road and Steeles Avenue West area.

He is described as 6'0", 170 lbs., with a medium build, and medium dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black or white hooded sweater, dark coloured jacket, and a flat brimmed baseball cap.

Police are concerned for his safety.