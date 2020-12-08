The United Kingdom’s Economy and High Value Travellers Rules for Thee and Not for Me

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in early July 2020 the United Kingdom government set up what is called a "travel corridor". If people are travelling from one of the nations on the list of travel corridor nations to England, they do not need to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival. Here is a list of countries, territories and regions on the travel corridor list:
While all of this sounds pragmatic, in fact, a recent change implemented by Grant Shapps, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Transport, has drawn quite a bit of ire. Here is his tweet:
In his second tweet on the subject, Shapps clearly told us which human beings are deemed superior to the useless eaters who still must self-isolate for 14 days (unless they can afford their own COVID-19 testing):
According to The Guardian, senior company executives (ie. company directors or their equivalents) will also be included.
Isn't it interesting see the real agenda behind the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated government actions? It's also reassuring to know that certain "high value" human beings have developed an ability to avoid infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus simply based on their importance to the United Kingdom's economy. Now we really do know that, from their perspective, government-imposed rules are "for thee and not for me".
As my favourite author wrote:
"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal that others."
