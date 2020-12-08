The United Kingdom’s Economy and High Value Travellers Rules for Thee and Not for Me

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in early July 2020 the United Kingdom government set up what is called a "travel corridor". If people are travelling from one of the nations on the list of travel corridor nations to England, they do not need to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival. Here is a list of countries, territories and regions on the travel corridor list:

While all of this sounds pragmatic, in fact, a recent change implemented by Grant Shapps, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Transport, has drawn quite a bit of ire. Here is his tweet:

In his second tweet on the subject, Shapps clearly told us which human beings are deemed superior to the useless eaters who still must self-isolate for 14 days (unless they can afford their own COVID-19 testing):

According to The Guardian, senior company executives (ie. company directors or their equivalents) will also be included.

Isn't it interesting see the real agenda behind the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated government actions? It's also reassuring to know that certain "high value" human beings have developed an ability to avoid infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus simply based on their importance to the United Kingdom's economy. Now we really do know that, from their perspective, government-imposed rules are "for thee and not for me".

As my favourite author wrote:

"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal that others."

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results