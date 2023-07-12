Italy Extradites Tiësto and Afrojack’s Dutch Tax Adviser to the US

This article was last updated on July 12, 2023

Summary

A Dutch tax advisor, who had clients such as Tiësto and Afrojack, has been extradited from Italy to the United States. The advisor is suspected of organizing tax evasion and will face imprisonment in the US.

Extradition to the US

A court in Perugia, Italy, has ruled that a Dutch tax advisor should be extradited to the United States, according to The Financial Times. The advisor was taken away by the police from his holiday home in Italy and transported to prison. His wife confirmed the incident and expressed disappointment at the lack of time to say goodbye.

The United States had issued a warrant against the tax advisor, and he was arrested in March at his holiday home in Italy. The US requested his extradition, and since his arrest, he has been under house arrest. The recent court ruling paves the way for his transfer to a New York prison later this summer.

Lawyers Express Regret

The tax advisor’s legal team expressed regret about the situation. His Dutch lawyer found it remarkable that the decision to detain him was made despite being under house arrest. The advisor’s Italian lawyers also question the US government’s approach. They believe that the authorities waited for his arrival in Italy because the chances of a successful extradition request to the Netherlands would have been lower. The legal team also points out that a Dutch citizen has fewer rights when it comes to extradition between the US and Italy compared to extradition between the US and the Netherlands.

Suspicions of Tax Evasion

The tax advisor had high-profile clients, including DJs Afrojack and Tiësto, as well as several well-known TV presenters and photo models. The New York prosecutor has accused him of developing sophisticated international tax evasion schemes for wealthy clients with global income. He allegedly created tax structures from Cyprus for artists who subsequently moved to the US, resulting in the US tax authority losing the ability to levy taxes on approximately $100 million of combined income from these artists.

Lengthy Legal Process

The tax advisor will now face a lengthy legal process. His American counsel stated that it will take at least two years before his trial begins, and he will remain in custody throughout this period.

