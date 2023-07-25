This article was last updated on July 25, 2023

Spanish coast guard rescues boat with 84 migrants

The Spanish rescue service has rescued a boat with 84 migrants on board at sea off the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. Unfortunately, one person has died and eight others have been taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The origins of the boat and the nationalities of the migrants are yet to be determined.

Deadliest migration route in the world

The Atlantic migration route from Western Africa to the Canary Islands is known as one of the deadliest migration routes in the world. This month alone, at least 300 migrants have gone missing while attempting to reach the Canary Islands from Senegal. Yesterday, seventeen bodies washed ashore near the Senegalese capital Dakar, indicating the tragic fate of those who may have been on their way to the Canaries.

Migrant deaths on the Atlantic migration route

According to a Spanish human rights organization, nearly 800 migrants have lost their lives on this dangerous route this year. The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration reports that by 2022, a total of 559 people, including 22 children, have died while attempting to cross the Atlantic to reach the Canaries.

