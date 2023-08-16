Cargo Ship Uses Ukrainian Shipping Route for First Time Since War

This article was last updated on August 16, 2023

Jospeh Schulte Begins Sailing the Black Sea

A large cargo ship that has been idle since the beginning of the war in Ukraine has finally set sail through the Black Sea. The Joseph Schulte, a container ship flying the flag of Hong Kong, has been stranded in the port of Odesa since February 23 of last year. However, with the establishment of a temporary humanitarian corridor, the ship is now en route to Istanbul.

Stranded Ship

The Joseph Schulte is an impressive vessel, measuring nearly 300 meters in length and 48 meters in width. The majority of the ship’s crew consist of Ukrainians and Turks, making it fitting that it is utilizing the Ukrainian humanitarian corridor.

A Risky Route

Ukraine has established this corridor in an effort to assist stranded ships, however, it comes with risks. Russia has not shown any indication of cooperating with the crossing and has even stated that it may consider ships approaching Ukraine as military targets. This raises concerns about the safety of ships utilizing this route.

Termination of Grain Deal

Last month, Russia pulled out of a grain deal with Ukraine, effectively blocking the export of Ukrainian agricultural products through the Black Sea during the war. This termination of the agreement suggests that Russia will continue to impede shipping across the region.

In response to the termination of the grain deal, Russia has also been targeting Ukrainian ports. The Russian navy recently fired warning shots while attempting to inspect a cargo ship. This aggression from Russia further emphasizes the risks involved in utilizing the Ukrainian humanitarian corridor.

Other Stranded Ships

The Joseph Schulte is just one of many ships stranded in Ukrainian ports due to the invasion. Dozens of ships remain unable to sail, with their crews already evacuated. It is anticipated that several Turkish ships will also utilize the temporary sailing route. However, it is not yet known if Ukrainian ships will follow suit.

