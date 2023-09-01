German OM Seeks Prosecution of 98-Year-Old SS Man for Concentration Camp Crimes

This article was last updated on September 1, 2023

German OM Seeks Justice for Crimes Committed in Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp

German justice authorities are determined to prosecute a 98-year-old man for his alleged complicity in the murder of more than 3,300 people during his time as an SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II. The court will decide if he should stand trial, taking into consideration his age at the time of the crimes.

The German OM accuses the man of “actively participating in the sadistic and brutal murder of thousands of prisoners” between July 1943 and February 1945.

Psychiatric Examination Shows the 98-Year-Old Man Fit for Trial

An extensive psychiatric examination conducted last October concluded that the 98-year-old man is fit enough to stand trial. The examination aimed to assess the individual’s physical and mental health and determine whether he is capable of participating in legal proceedings.

Past Cases Show the Challenges of Prosecuting Former Camp Guards

Germany has seen an increase in the prosecution of former SS camp guards since the high-profile conviction of John Demjanjuk in 2011. However, the advanced age of the suspects presents challenges when it comes to securing convictions or imposing prison sentences.

In some cases, charges may be dropped if the suspect’s health is deemed too poor to proceed with a trial. Additionally, it is not uncommon for suspects to pass away during the legal process before a judgment can be reached.

One notable case involved Josef Schütz, the oldest suspect to face prosecution so far. At the age of 101, he was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in the murder of at least 3,500 prisoners at Sachsenhausen. However, Schütz passed away at the age of 102 in April before the appeals process could be concluded.

