Headquarters of Russian fleet in Crimea hit by missile | War in Ukraine

The headquarters of the Russian fleet on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia was hit by a missile on Friday. Local authorities are expecting another attack and are calling on residents of Sevastopol to stay away from the city center, as the headquarters are located there.

The installed governor of Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported that a fire broke out in the headquarters after being hit by a missile. The fire brigade is currently on-site, trying to control the blaze. So far, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries as a result of the attack.

Warning issued to residents

Governor Razvozhayev issued a warning to the residents, urging them to exercise caution and stay away from the city center. If near the fleet headquarters and the siren sounds, residents are advised to seek shelter immediately.

“Be careful everyone! Another attack may follow. Please do not go to the city center. Do not leave buildings. If you are near the fleet headquarters and hear the siren going off, go to a shelter,” the governor warns.

Missile near Bakhchysarai shot down

Russian authorities have also reported that they successfully shot down a missile near Bakhchysarai, which is approximately 30 kilometers north of Sevastopol. This confirms the ongoing threat in the region and highlights the need for heightened security measures.

Sevastopol’s strategic importance

Sevastopol is a strategically significant city located on the southern side of Crimea. After its illegal annexation by Russia in 2014, it has remained under Russian rule. Its geographical location, with access to the Black Sea, makes it a crucial naval base for the Russian fleet.

Ukraine’s determination to retake Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently expressed his desire to retake Crimea and restore Ukrainian sovereignty over the region. According to Zelensky, the war in Ukraine will not cease until Crimea is back in Ukrainian hands.

The attack on the headquarters of the Russian fleet in Crimea highlights the ongoing tensions and conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The missile strike serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted issues in the region and the potential for further escalation.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial for both Russia and Ukraine to prioritize diplomatic efforts and engage in peaceful negotiations to find a resolution. The international community must also play a role in mediating the conflict and preventing further violence.

It is paramount to safeguard the lives of civilians caught in the crossfire and work towards a sustainable solution that respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

