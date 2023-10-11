Pro-Russian Party Forms Government in Slovakia

This article was last updated on October 11, 2023

Populist SMER Forms Coalition Government with SNS and HLAS

Slovakia has witnessed a noteworthy development in its political landscape as the pro-Russian party SMER, led by Robert Fico, successfully formed a government after winning the recent elections. In a surprising move, SMER joined forces not only with the pro-Russian party SNS but also with the left-wing HLAS.

A Moderating Effect on the Government

While SMER had the support of SNS, they still needed HLAS to secure a majority in forming the government. This decision to unite with all three parties is expected to have a moderating effect on the policies and actions of the government.

PS’s Hopes Dashed

The second-ranking party in the elections, the liberal PS, also had aspirations of forming a government with HLAS. However, HLAS only considered a coalition with Fico’s SMER. According to HLAS leader Peter Pellegrini, aligning with SMER would allow his party to better implement its social democratic policies within the government.

One key difference between Pellegrini and Fico lies in their foreign policy stances. Fico adamantly opposes any financial aid from Slovak taxpayers going to Ukraine and is against the Western sanctions imposed on Russia. On the other hand, Pellegrini intends to continue the current foreign policy, which sees Slovakia as an important ally of Ukraine. Pellegrini stated that if there is a shift in the government’s foreign policy direction, HLAS will withdraw its participation in the government.

Experienced Leadership

Robert Fico has been the Prime Minister of Slovakia three times before and is known for his pragmatic approach to politics. Pellegrini, who previously served as the prime minister on behalf of SMER from 2018 to 2020, has also demonstrated his leadership capabilities.

Overall, the formation of this government marks a significant development in Slovakia’s political landscape. The coming together of the pro-Russian SMER, SNS, and HLAS will shape the policies and direction of the country for the foreseeable future.

