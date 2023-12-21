Return Home After Icelandic Volcanic Eruption

This article was last updated on December 21, 2023

Icelandic villagers can finally return home after volcanic eruption

After more than a month, the residents of the Icelandic fishing village of Grindavík are allowed to return home. About four thousand people had been evacuated due to an impending volcanic eruption.

The volcano erupted on Monday evening. At one point the lava spewed more than 100 meters into the air, but now the amount of lava is decreasing and the greatest danger seems to have passed.

The natural disaster has created a crack of about 4 kilometers through which the lava flows. The southernmost tip of the crack is located about 3 kilometers from Grindavík, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Service. Earlier this week it turned out that the lava does not flow to the fishing village.