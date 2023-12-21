Return Home After Icelandic Volcanic Eruption

This article was last updated on December 21, 2023
Icelandic villagers can finally return home after volcanic eruption
After more than a month, the residents of the Icelandic fishing village of Grindavík are allowed to return home. About four thousand people had been evacuated due to an impending volcanic eruption.
The volcano erupted on Monday evening. At one point the lava spewed more than 100 meters into the air, but now the amount of lava is decreasing and the greatest danger seems to have passed.
The natural disaster has created a crack of about 4 kilometers through which the lava flows. The southernmost tip of the crack is located about 3 kilometers from Grindavík, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Service. Earlier this week it turned out that the lava does not flow to the fishing village.
Thousands of (small) earthquakes observed
Before the eruption, thousands of (small) earthquakes had been observed for months. This caused damage to roads and buildings in Grindavík.
The fishing village is located on Reykjanes. That peninsula is a volcanic hotspot where several eruptions have taken place in recent years. These were always in remote areas.
When Grindavík appeared to be entering the danger zone, the government decided to evacuate the village as a precaution on November 10.
