This article was last updated on August 14, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

4.5 years in prison demanded against alleged leader of Eritrean riots in The Hague

The Public Prosecution Service has demanded 4.5 years in prison against 48-year-old Johannes A.. The Public Prosecution Service suspects him of being the leader in the Eritrean riots in The Hague early this year. Two co-suspects were sentenced to six and eight months in prison, two months of which were conditional.

Hundreds of opponents of the Eritrean regime defendants in February a meeting of supporters of the regime in a meeting center in The Hague. Fires were set and journalists and police officers were attacked with clubs, stones and sticks. The mayor announced an emergency order during the riots. The total damage amounted to 750,000 euros.

The street was littered with bricks and cars were set on fire:

Rioting groups of Eritreans throw stones and set police cars on fire

With 4.5 years in prison, Johannes A. heard by far the highest demand. He is seen by the Public Prosecution Service as one of the main inciters who gathered others in advance to come to The Hague.

“He was proud of what they did that night,” the prosecutor said. “The next day, app messages also showed that he was proud of his fellow fighters and the violence that had been committed. “As if there were no police, we set a fire,” he wrote.”

According to the Public Prosecution Service, A. is also guilty of, among other things, incitement surrounding similar disturbances in Germany in 2023.

Police as enemy

In an earlier hearing, A. denied having any malicious intentions. He and others allegedly tried to prevent the party from taking place “in a normal way”, including through contact with the municipality. Instead, they were “threatened” by the police and had to defend themselves, according to A.

A total of 26 people were arrested for their role in the riots. Previously, nine other men were arrested convicted to prison sentences of four to twelve months. According to police, the rioters were “out of control and destroyed just about everything in front of them.”

Long arm of Eritrea

Conflicts between Eritrean communities outside Eritrea occur more common. Eritrean President Afewerki runs a dictatorial regime and also tries to exert control over Eritreans abroad. For example, the diaspora in the Netherlands must donate part of their income to Afewerki’s regime.

A., known to many Eritreans as John Black, is the leader of the increasingly violent, internationally operating Brigade Nhamedu. The brigade opposes the intimidation of the Eritrean regime. The members are mostly young people who have been hardened by military service and their dangerous journey to Europe.

“John Black was a former army leader in Eritrea and fought for the regime, but like many Eritreans who fled, he was disappointed in the regime,” Habtom Yohannes, a journalist of Eritrean descent, told NOS.

“John Black and his brigade do not allow the Afewerki regime to come after Eritreans abroad and, for example, also organize parties for supporters such as in The Hague,” said Yohannes. “They don’t want Eritrea to form a state within another state.”

Warnings

Violent confrontations between Eritreans occur not only in the Netherlands, but also in other Western countries. The Dutch government has only limited vision on these tensions, which led to missed signals prior to the riots in The Hague.

Experts and security services from other countries, such as Norway, Sweden and Germany, have long warned about the potential for violence within the Eritrean community and the influence of the Eritrean government on the diaspora.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.