August 27, 2024

Russian media report Ukrainian attack on Russian border posts near Belgorod

Several Russian media reports that Ukrainian troops have attacked border posts in the Russian region of Belgorod. Governor Gladkov of the region says on Telegram that the situation at the border is “complicated but under control”.

“Information has appeared that the enemy is trying to break the border of the Belgorod region,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram. He does not say whether the information is correct or not.

According to Russian news channel Mash Telegram, about 500 Ukrainian troops attacked two checkpoints at Nekhotevka and Shebekino in Belgorod. These border posts are approximately 40 kilometers apart.

Those messages cannot be independently verified. Ukraine has not confirmed the attack and it is questionable how reliable the reporting from Russian sources is.

In addition, various Russian sources contradict each other. For example, the Telegram channel Shot writes that there were no battles at Shebekino. According to Shot, the attack on Nechoteyevka was repulsed.

The Ukrainian army has regularly carried out air raids on the Belgorod region in recent years. Two weeks ago Gladkov declared a state of emergency in the region due to the increased shelling.

Close to Kursk

Belgorod is located in western Russia and borders the Kursk region. The Ukrainian army carried out earlier this month a surprise attack out on Kursk. Since the start of the attack in the Russian region, around 130,000 people have left the area.

In the first days after the attack on Kursk, much was unclear. The attack was also first reported by Russian Telegram channels.

However, the situation in Belgorod differs from that in Kursk. Due to the offensive that Russia is conducting in the neighboring Ukrainian province of Kharkiv, many more Russian soldiers are stationed in that area than in Kursk. After the Ukrainian attack on Kursk, Russia announced that it would send even more troops to Belgorod to guard the border.

