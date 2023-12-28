UN Report on West Bank Conflict

This article was last updated on December 28, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

UN Raises Alarm on Human Rights Situation

At least three hundred Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas began. The United Nations is therefore once again raising the alarm about the “rapid deterioration” of the human rights situation in that area.

Call for Israel to Stop Mistreatment of Palestinians

The UN calls on Israel to stop “the detention and mistreatment of Palestinians”. There is also criticism of the use of military tactics and weapons against the residents.

Some 4,700 Palestinians have been detained by security forces since Hamas’s attack on Israel. According to the UN, detainees have been “spit at, pushed against walls, threatened, insulted, humiliated and in some cases subjected to sexual violence”.

The Israeli army (IDF) is said to be responsible for 291 of the 300 fatalities. In eight cases, Jewish settlers are said to have had a hand in this.

Expansion of Jewish Settlements in West Bank

The West Bank is a Palestinian Territory. But more and more Jewish settlements are being built in that area, mainly by extremist settlers from all over the world.