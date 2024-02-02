Israel’s Strategy in Rafah Ignites UN Concern: Analyzing the Israel-Palestine Conflict

This article was last updated on February 2, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Escalating Tensions in the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Continued hostility in the Israel-Palestine region has taken a toll on an already stressed region. In the latest development, Israel has expressed its desire to broaden its combat operations against Hamas, reaching into Rafah. Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, is currently home to approximately 1.15 million refugees, leaving the United Nations and other international observers gravely concerned for their welfare. Labelled as “pressure cooker of misery” by UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA, Rafah’s situation is becoming increasingly desperate, as reported by Reuters. Over half of the 2.3 million inhabitants of Gaza have sought refuge in the southern region, a displacement facilitated in some cases by Israel itself.

Defuse of “Pressure Cooker of Misery” – an Essential Objective of Israel

The escalation in Rafah is a direct consequence of Defense Minister Yoav Galant’s recent visit to the Israeli troops. He openly advocated for the extension of anti-Hamas operations all the way to Rafah, mirroring the actions currently in place in Khan Younis. Galant’s vision is to dissipate Hamas from Rafah, ensuring the safety of the nation. Galant assuredly stated that Hamas has been almost obliterated from the city of Khan Younis. The minister’s strategy involves the completion of the current operation before an advancement towards Rafah to “eliminate all terrorists who are trying to harm us”.

Gaza’s Children Require Urgent Psychological Assistance

![Gaza’s Children](https://exampleurl.com/image) The present situation of the innocent lives affected by the conflict should not be overlooked. UNICEF has highlighted the severe emotional and psychological stress experienced by Gazan children due to the ongoing conflict. Recent reports in The Jerusalem Post cite UNICEF’s concerns about an estimated 17,000 children who have been forcibly separated from their families or loved ones. The agency warns that almost all Gazan children are currently in urgent need of psychological support. “They are exceedingly anxious, suffering from panic attacks, and displaying diminished appetite,” a UNICEF spokesperson stated. The escalation of tension and conflict has resulted in the suffering of these children, raising the count of those in need from half a million pre-conflict to over a million currently.

Mental Health Crisis Among Israeli Soldiers

However, the psychological damage is not isolated to Gaza alone. Times of Israel reported that the Israeli army has treated around three thousand soldiers for mental health issues post-service in Gaza. 82 percent of these soldiers have recovered and returned to their duties. The Israeli Health Ministry is revising its guidelines to pay added attention to the mental health of returnees. New policies will include a mandatory four-day hospital stay, ensuring a focus on emotional wellbeing. It also includes training hospital staff to treat victims of torture and sexual abuse effectively.

Progress Towards Ceasefire: An Elusive Endeavor

Numerous attempts at peace talks between Israel and Hamas have seen little success so far. Mediated by representatives from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, these discussion forums aimed at establishing a ceasefire. Despite the continuous efforts, there have been no significant breakthroughs. Qatar maintains a position of optimism, stating that Hamas is receptive to the proposed plan – a claim promptly contested. Israel anticipates Hamas’ response to the discussed proposal, viewed with tentative hope by the US.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.