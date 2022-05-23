Komagata Maru incident remembered by Canada 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 23, 2022

Canada remembers the Komagata Maru incident:

“Within the spring of 1914, 376 Sikhs, Muslims, and Hindus of South Asian origin arrived in Vancouver’s harbour aboard the Komagata Maru steamship. Like hundreds of thousands of others earlier than and after them, they hoped to settle into Canada and construct a greater life for themselves and their households.

“Because of the racist and discriminatory legal guidelines of the time, many of the passengers had been refused entry into Canada and detained on board. For 2 months, Canadian immigration officers confined them to the ship and denied them ample entry to medical help, meals, or water. Regardless of the perfect efforts of the native South Asian neighborhood, the passengers misplaced their attraction in Canadian court docket and had been compelled to return to India, the place some had been killed and plenty of others imprisoned.

“We are going to always remember the ache and struggling of those that lived by way of these shameful occasions by the hands of the Canadian authorities. Six years in the past, I stood within the Home of Commons to apologize on behalf of the Authorities of Canada to all these affected by the Komagata Maru incident.

Immediately and each day, what occurred greater than a century in the past serves as a reminder to all Canadians of the significance of treating one another with dignity and respect, combating racism and discrimination in all its types, and selling fairness and inclusion. We are going to proceed to study from the errors of our previous to make sure they by no means occur once more.

“As we pay tribute to the victims of the Komagata Maru incident and their descendants, I encourage everybody to mirror on the various contributions Canada’s South Asian communities have made and proceed to make to our nation. Immediately, we reaffirm our dedication to construct a greater nation for everybody. Canada is powerful, not regardless of our variations, however due to them.”