May 23, 2023

George Santos Switching Parties in Last Ditch Effort to Save Seat

Disgraced NY Congressman Allegedly Hoping to Hold Onto Seat Despite Allegations of Numerous Crimes

As the ethics committee investigates allegations of numerous crimes against disgraced NY Congressman George Santos, a Washington DC source has revealed that Santos is prepared to switch political parties from Republican to Democrat in a last ditch effort to save his seat. While the reasoning behind this move is convoluted, the source suggests that Santos believes he may be able to hold onto his seat with this plan.

