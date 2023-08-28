Donald Trump and his weight

This article was last updated on August 28, 2023

Our well-connected source has shared an intriguing detail about the disgraced former president, Donald Trump. While most people are familiar with his scowling mugshot, what's more intriguing is his concern about his weight. Trump, who often boasts about his physical fitness, was reportedly terrified of having to step on a scale during the booking process. Fortunately for him, the standard procedure is to use the weight listed on one's driver's license. In Trump's case, his weight is listed as 215 pounds. However, recent pictures suggest that if he were to be found guilty and sent to prison, he would likely tip the scale at over 250 pounds.

For someone who places great importance on his image, the thought of being weighed and potentially exposing his actual weight was clearly terrifying for Trump. Being a public figure, he has always projected an image of physical fitness and health. However, recent photographs have raised doubts about the accuracy of his driver’s license weight.

The Booking Process

During the booking process, individuals who are arrested and taken into custody are subjected to various procedures, including having their information recorded and being fingerprinted. In some cases, like Trump’s, they might also have their weight documented. This information is used for identification purposes and to ensure the accuracy of records.

Using Driver’s License Information

In most cases, the weight listed on an individual’s driver’s license is used as the standard weight during the booking process. This approach is efficient and avoids the need for individuals to step on a scale in a potentially uncomfortable or embarrassing situation. However, there are cases where the listed weight may significantly differ from a person’s actual weight.

Trump’s Driver’s License Weight

Donald Trump’s driver’s license lists his weight as 215 pounds. This weight has likely remained unchanged for some time and might not accurately represent his current physique. Recent photographs and public appearances have raised speculations about Trump’s weight being significantly higher than what is stated on his license.

The Relief for Trump

Given the potential discrepancy between his driver’s license weight and his current weight, it is understandable why Trump would be relieved to avoid being weighed during the booking process. Stripping down and stepping on a scale in front of law enforcement officials would not only be embarrassing for him but could also damage the carefully crafted image he has cultivated over the years.

Predictions for Future Events

If Trump were to be found guilty and sentenced to prison, it is highly likely that he would undergo a thorough intake process upon entry. Part of this process would involve being stripped searched and weighed to accurately record his physical details. Based on recent photographs, it is speculated that his actual weight exceeds 250 pounds.

The Significance of Weight in Prison

In a prison setting, an individual’s weight can have certain implications. It can affect their classification within the facility, determine their eligibility for certain programs or work assignments, and even impact their health. Accurately recording an inmate’s weight is crucial for proper monitoring and maintaining their wellbeing.

The Larger Picture

While Trump’s concern about his weight during the booking process may seem trivial in comparison to the legal challenges he faces, it highlights his obsession with appearance and how he presents himself to the world. It also raises questions about the authenticity of the carefully curated image he portrays to the public.

In Conclusion

The fact that Donald Trump managed to avoid being weighed during the booking process can be seen as a relief for him. This detail may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of his legal issues, but it provides insight into Trump’s character and his unease about his physical appearance. As his legal battles continue, it remains to be seen how his weight and self-image will factor into his public persona.

