Luis Rubiales on Hunger Strike

This article was last updated on August 28, 2023

Mother of controversial Spanish federation president on hunger strike

The mother of Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales, who has come under heavy fire, has gone on hunger strike in a church. The woman says she will not eat anything until “the inhuman and bloodthirsty hunt” for her son has stopped.

Woman’s Hunger Strike in Church

Various Spanish media report on Monday that the woman, named Ángeles Béjar, has settled in a church in the Spanish town of Motril in Andalusia. Béjar’s sister has also gone on hunger strike in the church.

Béjar says she will stay in the church “day and night” until justice is done for her son. She wonders “why people are so cruel” towards her son and says he is incapable of “harming anyone”.

Rubiales’ Alleged Misconduct

Rubiales is under fire after he kissed player Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth more than a week ago after Spain’s World Cup final win. Although a storm of criticism erupted and numerous individuals and authorities demanded Rubiales’ departure, he still refuses to leave.

Rubiales’ mother wants Hermoso to tell “the truth.”

The Spanish federation called Hermoso a “liar” in a statement on Saturday because she would have agreed to the kiss. The mother of the association president demands that the player speak “the truth” about her son and that she “stick to her first version of events”. In a first reaction, Hermoso stated that the relationship between her and Rubiales was good. Hermoso later condemned the action of the association chairman.

FIFA Suspends Rubiales

FIFA has suspended Rubiales for 90 days. During that period, he is not allowed to hold a position in football at both national and international level. The Spanish federation called an emergency meeting for later on Monday following the recent events.

The Rubiales Case Timeline

August 20: Spain wins the World Cup in Sydney at the expense of England. During the ceremony, federation president Luis Rubiales misbehaves by kissing Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth. Earlier, the driver made an obscene gesture in the stands.

August 21: Criticism of Rubiales soon arises. During a stopover in Doha, he records a video in which he apologizes.

August 22: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez thinks the apologies do not go far enough. He speaks of “unacceptable behavior”.

August 23: Pressure on Rubiales mounts. Several clubs are disgraceful about the actions of the federation president. Players’ union FUTPRO states that Rubiales’ action should not go unpunished.

August 24: FIFA opens an investigation into Rubiales.

August 25: During an emergency meeting of the Spanish federation RFEF, Rubiales does not announce his resignation. The federation denounces his critics and speaks of “false feminism”. That same evening, all Spanish World Cup visitors, as well as dozens of other players, announce that they will not be available for the Spanish national team as long as the current leadership is at the helm. Hermoso says again that the kiss was not consensual.

August 26: The Spanish federation releases a statement with photo analysis, attempting to prove that Rubiales’ kiss with Hermoso was consensual. However, FIFA immediately suspends Rubiales for 90 days. Eleven staff members of national coach Jorge Vilda resign out of dissatisfaction with Rubiales’ behavior.

