Toronto has most rodents in Canada

This article was last updated on November 2, 2023

Toronto has been ranked the rattiest city in Canada for the second year in a row, by Orkin Canada.

Big cities such as Toronto and Vancouver continue to be tops on the list for rats.

The rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent treatments that Orkin carried out from Aug. 1, 2022, through July 31, 2023.

The top 10 rattiest cities in Canada in 2023 are Toronto at No. 1, followed by Vancouver, Burnaby, Kelowna, Mississauga, Richmond, Victoria, Ottawa, Scarborough, and Moncton.

“Rat and mice calls used to be expected primarily in the fall and winter as they escape the cold outdoors, but now they are becoming a year-round effort,” said Dr. Alice Sinia, pest specialist and entomologist with Orkin Canada.

“Longer summer seasons coupled with abundant food sources provide ideal conditions for exponential growth in rodent populations, which is why it is more important than ever to use integrated pest management techniques to tackle all of the conditions that allow mice and rats to proliferate.”

Orkin has some tips to be rat-free such as sealing cracks or holes in exterior walls, and installing weather stripping around windows and doors.

Also, install screens on utility openings and ducts; reduce harbourage by trimming shrubs and grass; store objects away from exterior walls and about 45 cm off the ground; rodent-proof sheds, which can be major breeding spots for rodents in winter; practice good waste disposal by keeping garbage and food waste away from your property.

