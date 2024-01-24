New Hampshire’s Election: Trump’s Triumph and Warning

This article was last updated on January 24, 2024

Trump’s intimidating triumph in New Hampshire’s Primaries

The recent political landscape in the Republican primaries has highly favoured Donald Trump. In the same spirit of his success in Iowa, Trump earned over half of the total votes in New Hampshire. This impressive feat warrants congratulatory remarks but should simultaneously serve as a caution to the former president. There’s no denying that Trump appears to be ploughing through the Republican primaries. Garnering 51 percent of the votes in Iowa, followed by an estimated 54.6 percent in New Hampshire, with most votes counted, paints a promising picture for his presidential campaign. Candidates gear up for these primaries, held in every state of the United States, as they determine the final nominees for the presidential elections from both the Democratic and Republican parties. As for Trump’s last standing opponent in the Republican nominee race, Nikki Haley, she is projected to receive 43.1 percent of the total votes in New Hampshire. While this counts as another recorded loss for her, strategic insights are visible for the former UN ambassador. These insights, as conveyed by America’s expert Willem Post, indicate plausible victories and starting points for Haley.

‘Defeat does not equate to Absolute Loss’

According to Post, Haley’s setback in New Hampshire should not be deemed as a comprehensive loss. An observer will note that while her deficit to Trump in Iowa was a notable 31.9 percentage points, in New Hampshire, the gap reduced to 11.5 percent. This reduction showcases a glimpse of hope for the Haley campaign, underpinned by strong support from moderate and swing voters. These voter groups that have shown signs of leaning towards Haley also express their future reluctance to vote for Trump if he is eventually convicted. Post states that these occurrences serve as a caution for Trump in his campaign. The next primary scheduled for February 24 still grants the contestants over four weeks of campaigning opportunities. This duration might seem short but can bring pronounced changes in the world of politics. Haley’s hope hinges on a series of events ranging from health issues to legal developments that could reshape the playing field.

Haley Spearheads a Mental Fitness Test for Trump

Haley’s determination to succeed in the race demonstrates a political resilience and determination that have ignited Trump’s ire, according to Post. Haley’s relentless fighting spirit has even earned Trump’s acknowledgement, often in the form of his public mockery of her quest rather than reveling in his victories. Trump, in his recent public address, stated that the Republican party should unite in the face of adversity. However, he demonstrated his disdain for Haley, accusing her of an unfounded celebration of victories amidst her consecutive losses. Emblematic of Haley’s resilience is her proposal of a mandatory mental fitness test for presidential candidates aged 75 or older. By including Trump (77) and President Joe Biden (81) in her proposal, she has shown herself to be a formidable speaker and debater who could potentially leverage this skill set to gain votes.

The Supreme Court Verdict could be a Game Changer

The coming weeks leading to the primary could swing the pendulum in anyone’s favour, mainly prompted by a pertinent issue that hangs over the Republican primaries: a Supreme Court ruling. The ruling concerns whether Trump is eligible to participate in Colorado’s elections. In December, Colorado decided to exclude Trump from the state primaries, a decision that Maine has also considered but is waiting for the Supreme Court ruling for a final say. The American constitution has provisions stating that any American involved in an insurrection or rebellion cannot hold political office. Colorado contends that Trump partook in the infamous Capitol invasion on January 6, 2021, which they classify as a rebellion against democracy. The Supreme Court must make a rapid decision. If there is no verdict by March 5 – the date of Colorado’s primaries – Trump will appear on the ballot as per normal. Trump’s appeal against Colorado’s decision begins on February 8. Though Trump boasts of appointing three chief justices during his presidency, giving conservatives a 6-9 majority in the Supreme Court, Post warns this comes with its own worrisome implications. A politicised Supreme Court could potentially threaten the separation of powers, which is a bedrock principle of democracy.

The Implications of Trump’s Candidacy in the Light of the Supreme Court Ruling

If the Supreme Court rules in favour of Colorado’s decision to ban Trump, this could pave the way for other states to follow suit. Any rulings limiting Trump’s participation in multiple primaries would affect his tally of delegates, which are essential for a nomination. This could considerably impact Trump’s fortunes in the ongoing race. Focus keyword: New Hampshire’s Election

