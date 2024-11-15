Justin Trudeau wishes Happy birthday to His Majesty King Charles III

This article was last updated on November 15, 2024

“Today, I join Canadians as well as people across the Commonwealth and around the world in celebrating the 76th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

“For decades, His Majesty has championed progress on important issues, including climate action, conservation, health care, and education. His advocacy reflects our collective drive to build a better, fairer future for every generation.

“Throughout his life, His Majesty has maintained a close relationship with our country. His first official tour to Canada was in 1970, and since then, his visits have helped build strong connections with our communities. I hope that His Majesty’s relationship with Canada only grows stronger in the many years to come.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish His Majesty a very happy birthday and continued health and happiness

