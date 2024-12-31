Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the passing of Jimmy Carter

This article was last updated on December 31, 2024

“Today, the world lost a great leader and statesman, and Canada a dear friend, with the passing of former President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer our deepest condolences to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his extended family and friends.

“I remember my father speaking highly of President Carter as a man of deep faith, strong morals, and firm principles. I had the honour of meeting him a few times over the past decades, and he was always kind and thoughtful, and generous with his advice to me about public service.

“His life embodied the American Dream, rising as he did from humble roots in Plains, Georgia, to become leader of the United States of America. As President, he took a strong stand to support peace and human rights around the globe, most notably by helping negotiate peace between Egypt and Israel. At home, his actions and reforms laid the groundwork for the economic boom of the 1980s.

“President Carter also redefined post-presidency life. He remained heavily involved in conflict resolution, democracy promotion, and disease prevention worldwide through the Carter Center, which he founded in 1982, and as a member of The Elders, a group of independent global leaders. For 39 years, he also held an annual town hall with first-year students at Emory University, encouraging and inspiring young people to engage in politics and public service.

“For more than 35 years, he and his late wife Rosalynn also gave generously of their time to Habitat for Humanity, leading projects to build, renovate, and repair thousands of homes in countries around the world. In 2017, the Carters led their 34th Carter Work Project right here in Canada, building 150 homes in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation – a lasting gift to families across our country.

“In recognition of his significant accomplishments in office and afterward, President Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

“On this sombre day, we join our American neighbours and friends to mourn a former President and a lifelong humanitarian, whose selfless service will continue to inspire others to make the world a better place.