Fifth Ashes Cricket Test scores 1.43 million Australian viewers.

Series had reportedly reached more than 13m domestic viewers across FTA and pay-TV heading into final game.

Fourth and fifth Tests draw highest audience figures

53 of 56 sessions of series coverage reached more than 1m viewers

Cricket Australia has revealed that the fifth Ashes Test scored one of the highest domestic broadcast audiences in the sport’s history.

The governing body has confirmed that the Test, aired in Australia by commercial network Seven and the Fox Sports pay-TV service, reached an average broadcast audience of 1.43 million viewers across the three days.

The figures for the final Test, which Australia won by 146 runs to secure a 4-0 victory over rivals England, meant that 53 of 56 sessions of Ashes coverage reached more than one million viewers.

Ahead of the final Test, Cricexec reported that the first four games of the 2021/22 Ashes series had achieved total reach of more than 10.9 million viewers on free-to-air television, with 2.1 million more tuning in via subscription platforms.

The opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane generated an average domestic audience of 1.05 million when the numbers for Seven and Foxtel’s linear coverage is combined with figures from the Kayo streaming platform, Cricexec said. This was reportedly followed by an average audience figure of 1.51 million for the second Test in Adelaide.

