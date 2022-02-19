Gujarat Titans new IPL cricket team signs new Sponsor

Gujarat Titans name Ather Energy as main sponsor in ‘US$2.7m a year’ deal

EV brand’s logo to feature on IPL expansion team’s jersey for first two seasons.

Deal was brokered by Titans’ exclusive sales partner Rise Worldwide

Ather Energy is the first EV brand to hold major IPL sponsorship deal

Indian Premier League (IPL) expansion franchise the Gujarat Titans have revealed electric scooter brand Ather Energy as their main sponsor.

The two-year agreement will see the Ather Energy logo feature on the front of the Titans’ jerseys from the start of the team’s inaugural 2022/23 season.

Owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the Gujarat Titans are one of two expansion teams set to join the IPL in the coming 2022 season.

The agreement, worth I₹20 crore (US$2.7 million) a year, according to the Economic Times, marks the first major electric vehicle (EV) brand sponsorship of an IPL team. The partnership was brokered by Rise Worldwide, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, which serves as the exclusive sales partner of the Titans.

“We are delighted to join hands with Ather Energy, a young and flourishing company that has been leading the way in the EV sector in India,” said Colonel Arvinder Singh, chief operating officer of the Titans.

“The blend of youthfulness and strategic thinking that Ather Energy projects resonates with us as a team as we embark on a journey with youthful spirit and determination in mind to make our mark in the league.”

Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer of Ather Energy, added: “The scale and reach of IPL provide a great platform for us to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the country, as we expand our geographic footprint.

“Beyond just reach numbers, the IPL has the unique advantage of being a sporting event whose appeal cuts across age and gender boundaries, engaging the entire household. This gives us the opportunity to introduce our scooters to a larger audience and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country.”