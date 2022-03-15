IPL Titans sign new sponsorship deals

Titans have signed 15 sponsorship deals ahead of first IPL season reportedly worth cumulative US$8.5m

CVC purchased expansion franchise for around US$734m

New season starts on 26th March

Indian Premier League (IPL) expansion team the Gujarat Titans have signed a multi-year shirt sponsorship deal with Capri Global.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise’s agreement with Capri will see the Indian investment firm’s logo feature on the right chest of the team’s jerseys from the start of the 2022 season on 26th March.

The Titans now have 15 sponsors on board ahead of their inaugural season. These include electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ather Energy – the team’s main shirt sponsor – as well as BKT Tires, whose logo will appear on the back of the jersey.

The Titans have also partnered with telecommunications firm Reliance Jio, pipe manufacturer Astral, Simpolo Ceramics, tech insurance company ACKO, ecommerce site Meesho, sports betting platform Dream11, FanCode, earphones brand boAT and Kotak Cards.

Radio Mirchi has been designated as the franchise’s official radio partner, with Amul serving as its beverage partner.

According to the Economic Times of India, the Titans will receive around I₹65 crore (US$8.5 million) in sponsorship revenue during their debut season.

“We are happy to associate with Capri Global, a company that has been working successfully in India’s financial sector over the years,” said Arvinder Singh, the team’s chief operating officer. “This strategic tie-up builds on the ethos of both brands, as both are poised for growth in their respective fields. Our joint debut in the IPL aims to pay tribute to the state’s rich cricketing legacy.”

Rajesh Sharma, managing director of Capri Global, added: “We are confident that this association with Gujarat Titans will give an impetus to our brand recognition and recall. Gujarat has always been one of the key markets for us and the debut of Gujarat Titans marks our debut too in the IPL.”

The deal comes after Capri made an unsuccessful bid to buy an IPL expansion team in last October’s auction. The Ahmedabad team was acquired by venture capital firm CVC for around US$736 million, while another franchise based in Lucknow was snapped up by the RPSG Group conglomerate for approximately US$964 million.

Capri has since been announced as a franchise owner in the UAE T20 League, the Emirates Cricket Board’s (ECB) new competition.