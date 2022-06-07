Qatar 2022 Peruvian team is ready

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 7, 2022

For Qatar 2022 Peruvian team added another day of training at the Sant Cugat High Performance Center in Barcelona. The practice was directed by the technical assistants Hugo Alves and Nolberto Solano, as well as the physical trainer Edder Benites, which consisted of soccer in a reduced space and work with the ball. The works counted with the presence of the 28 summoned.

The expectations of those selected and the ‘bicolor’ fans are set on today’s duel between United Arab Emirates and Australia. The winner of the match will be the direct rival of those directed by Ricardo Gareca, on June 13 for the quota to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

For those selected, as well as for the technical command, the practices carried out in Barcelona do not depend on the possible rival, but on themselves, so the physical and mental preparation of the team continues and intensifies in these last 6 days.

According to the national team’s itinerary, those summoned will train from 9:00 a.m. (Spain time) until noon on Friday, June 10. Later, at 2:00 pm, it has been agreed to board the flight to Doha, Qatar.

Luis Advíncula and Renato Tapia joined the usual training sessions 6 days before the playoffs (Photo: FPF)

As for the players who noted a notable absence in the friendly duel against New Zealand on June 5, it is known that they have progressively joined the rest of the group.

Luis Advíncula traveled from Lima to Barcelona meaningless, but even so he has shown great improvement in recent days. Although he did not participate in the friendly match, for the most important date, June 13, the winger would start and risk a few minutes. All this will depend on the decisions of the ‘Tiger‘ based on the needs that he identifies.

On the side of Renato Tapia, who also did not participate in the victory against New Zealand due to injury, told the press that both he and his other three teammates ruled out due to injury, are recovering under the care of the specialists who accompany the ‘Sele’ . “We are working double shifts to try to arrive in the best way… we owe you to the medical part that has taken care of us in all the Qualifiers.

It is true that we should listen to them. Dr. (Julio) Segura has extensive knowledge of these things, ”he emphasized, eager to dress the Blanquirroja again, especially on this important date, in which they are playing for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Meanwhile, for the senior team and the technical command, there are three days left in Barcelona and six days for the final match. On May 14, after 18 days, he will be back in Lima, possibly in the middle of celebrating with the quota obtained for Qatar 2022.

