Cardi B at Ralph’s supermarket 2022

This article was last updated on June 7, 2022

Cardi B got it into her head that she could slip in and out of Ralph’s supermarket in Hollywood to pick up a few things, with no one noticing. Too bad that her idea of “going incognito “ is wearing a terry bathrobe and bedroom slippers. Add the rainbow hair and huge bodyguard and everyone in the store was buzzing and GAWKING. Her car and driver had to pull up to the front door to rescue her …

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Cardi B