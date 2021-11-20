Denmark to protest human rights at World Cup of Soccer – Qatar 2022

Denmark sponsors to display human rights messages on teamâ€™s training kits

Further protest measures could be announced ahead of the tournament

The Danish Football Association (DBU) has announced that it will be using the national teamâ€™s platform at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar to highlight human rights issues in the country.

With Denmark having secured qualification, the DBU has revealed that the team will not participate in commercial activities arranged by the event organisers, with the team and governing bodyâ€™s partners making minimal trips to Qatar.

Denmarkâ€™s sponsors Danske Spil and Arbejdernes will also display messages of support for human rights on the teamâ€™s training apparel during the tournament, which is set to kick off in November next year.

The DBU says that the national team will only be involved with sporting events or in initiatives where they can help improve conditions for migrant workers.

Amnesty calls on England players to raise human rights issues in Qatar

The governing body has also been in contact with supporters groups, as well as non-governmental organisations, about the presence of Danish fans in Qatar. The DBU says that it will also continue to hold talks with Fifa, soccerâ€™s global governing body, and the Qatari organising committee to discuss its concerns.

As part of the initiative the DBU has said it will work closely with human rights group Amnesty International, and could expand its protest activities before next yearâ€™s tournament.

â€œDBU has long been highly critical of the World Cup in Qatar, but now we are stepping up our efforts and critical dialogue further, so we take advantage of the fact that we are qualified to work for more changes in the country,â€� said Jakob Jensen, chief executive of the DBU.

â€œFurthermore, we have long drawn attention to the challenges facing Fifa and Qatar, and we will continue to do so.â€�

He added: â€œIt is a very strong signal when our partners also engage in the fight for better relations in Qatar. The partners support Danish football, the menâ€™s national team and the sporting participation in the European and World Cup â€“ not the individual hosting.â€�