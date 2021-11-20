New Global partnership for World Rugby

World Rugby has revealed a new global partnership with British car manufacturer Land Rover ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The purpose-driven partnership will look to promote sustainability, with a stated shared goal of reducing carbon emissions.

Land Rover first partnered with World Rugby before the 2015 World Cup in England, and now becomes the 2023 tournament’s fifth global partner.

Facebook agrees social media provider deal for 2023 Rugby World Cup

Through the latest agreement, the car manufacturer will launch the ‘Defenders of Tomorrow’ youth mascot initiative, which aims to give a platform for young rugby fans.

All mascots at the 2023 World Cup will be known as ‘Land Rover Defenders of Tomorrow’.

“As a tournament and a rugby family, we are committed to making a positive impact in France and more widely for our planet for future generations to enjoy,” said Sir Bill Beaumont, chairman of World Rugby.

“Our worldwide partnerships with Land Rover have always been purpose-driven. In Japan their active support of the Impact Beyond programme saw 10,000 children introduced to the sport. We are excited to share the same vision and commitment for France 2023 and look forward to working together to drive change for the future.”

Claude Atcher, chief executive of France 2023, added: “We are very honoured to welcome Land Rover as Global Worldwide partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023. Beyond its historical commitment to rugby, from grassroots to the pinnacle of the game, Land Rover has set out an ambitious roadmap for electrification and positive societal impact which is totally in line with the ambition of our event.”

The Land Rover deal came as the 2023 tournament also signed off on a domestic partnership with French insurance company GMF.

GMF has been a longstanding partner of the French Rugby Federation (FFF), and was previously a partner of the 2007 World Cup, which was also held in France.