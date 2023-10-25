PSV Investigates Supporter Riots in Lens

This article was last updated on October 25, 2023

Events during the Match

PSV is “deeply ashamed” of the events that unfolded on Tuesday evening in France. During halftime of the match against RC Lens, a group of supporters tore down chairs and threw them, along with fireworks, into a section of home fans.

“Although we were in contact with all supporter groups leading up to this match, things went wrong during halftime. We put a lot of energy and time into continuing to talk to supporter associations, and then a small group spoils it,” said a spokesperson for PSV.

PSV and French authorities are now collaborating on an investigation into the incident. The club has requested footage to identify the perpetrators and take appropriate actions.

Riots Before the Match

The run-up to the Champions League match initially seemed quiet in Lens during the day. However, riots broke out two hours before kick-off, resulting in 24 people sustaining minor injuries. The French police have reported one arrest so far.

Possible UEFA Penalty

PSV is also disappointed as a new penalty from UEFA is now threatening the club. A year ago, the European Football Association punished PSV by ordering them to play a European away match without an audience after supporters caused destruction and threw objects during a match against Arsenal in the Europa League.

“The last matches went well, as they should,” the spokesperson said. “We warned them to behave, especially because fans have already made arrangements for the trip to Seville. We told them not to screw it up.”

If UEFA decides to enforce another penalty, PSV will have to play a European away match without fans. This would not only impact the atmosphere of the game but also cause inconvenience to supporters who have already made travel and accommodation arrangements.

Previous Incident with Trip Arrangements

A similar situation occurred last year when many fans had already paid for a trip to Bodø, Norway, where PSV played against FK Bodø/Glimt. The club requested UEFA to postpone the punishment until the next European away match, for which supporters had not yet incurred any costs. However, UEFA rejected the request at the time.

Match Result and Future Fixtures

PSV ended up drawing 1-1 in the match against Lens and is still without a win in this season’s Champions League campaign. The French club is scheduled to visit Eindhoven in two weeks for the return leg.

