Las Vegas to get F1 Race in 2023

Las Vegas GP could become ‘flagship’ US event amid sport’s growing popularity

2021 US GP in Austin drew 400,000 fans, the most of any circuit last season

Vegas circuit would take place around Bellagio casino resort, LVRJ says

The Formula One global motorsport series is set to announce a new Las Vegas race ‘imminently’, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review Journal (LVRJ).

Tentative discussions on the exact location for the latest US addition to the Formula One calendar have reportedly centred on a street circuit on and around the famous Las Vegas Strip, close to the site of the Bellagio resort and casino.

In part, the site has been identified, the LVRJ report says, because the number of pedestrian bridges around the Strip would make the race more accessible to fans and cut down construction on temporary stands.

Nevada governor Steve Sisolak confirmed last year that he had held talks with Formula One officials over a new race. In October, he told GrandPrix.com: “I’ve had the opportunity to meet recently with Formula One leaders and I’ve appreciated their time on this topic. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – the silver state is quickly becoming the entertainment as well as the sports capital.

With this season’s calendar set, 2023 is the earliest potential date for a first Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas since the series raced in the Caesars Palace car park in 1982.

With Austin’s Circuit of the Americas (COTA) to remain on the calendar until 2026 and the Miami race also now confirmed as a fixture for the next decade, the LVRJ adds that the proposed Las Vegas event is ‘unlikely’ to be a one-off race as organisers have set their sights on it becoming the Formula One’s ‘flagship’ event in the US.

As Formula One’s popularity continues to grow in the US, boosted by hit Netflix show Drive to Survive, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is set to debut in 2022. Formula One’s US broadcast audience saw a 58 per cent increase last year for ESPN and the 2021 US Grand Prix drew 400,000 spectators to COTA – setting a new record attendance for the race, as well as marking the biggest crowd at any event for the global motorsport series last season.