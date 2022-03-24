Kid Rock Could Be Fooling Us

Kid Rock is gearing up for his Bad Reputation tour starting on April 6 in Indiana and we had to laugh at reporter Roger Friedman’s comments. Friedman claims Kid Rock (real name Robert Ritchie) is a total phony and his new album Bad Reputation is designed to attract beer swilling rednecks, but the singer is not really one himself. He says Kid Rock is no hick – he grew up in a mansion and lives in one now and is all vaxxed and masked. Despite his upbringing, he aligns himself with the gun-toting right wing Ted Nugent, and enjoys fooling his fans. Not sure if Kid Rock knows his tour has been laughingly renamed “The Superspreader Tour…

