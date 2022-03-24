Why Is Jared Leto Always Alone On The Red Carpet?

Jared Leto has no shortage of female admirers, but whenever he makes a public appearance (dressed to the nines) he’s always without a plus one. He’s habitually had a lot of off-again on-again girlfriends and that came in handy when he was touring with his band 30 Seconds to Mars. BUT since 2015, he’s been on and off (mostly ON) with gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Russian model Valery Kaufman, but he keeps her WAAAY undercover. Is he afraid she will steal his thunder? They have been seen together doing ordinary things like shopping in a supermarket and hiking, but never at a public event. (She IS 23 years younger than Jared) Jared turned up at the Berlin premier of his film Morbius dressed to kill as usual. He spiffed up his Gucci suit with those GLOVES! (Madonna would be jealous!) and the sheer shirt is a first…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results