Columbus blue jackets obtains New Jersey sponsorship

The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Columbus Blue Jackets have revealed auto glass repair company Safelite as their first ever jersey sponsor.

The deal will see the Blue Jackets become the first NHL team to have agreed a sponsorship deal for their home, away and alternate jerseys.

Sports and entertainment firm Van Wagner helped the Blue Jackets secure the expanded partnership. Safelite has been an official partner of the Blue Jackets since 2010 and is the presenting partner for the team’s ‘get out and learn’ youth participation initiative.

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, The Columbus Dispatch reports that the partnership is a ‘seven figure investment’ which will run for three years.

NHL and TikTok sign deal for tailgate parties and exclusive content

The only other NHL team to agree a jersey sponsorship so far are the Washington Capitals, who signed a US$6 million a year deal with Caesars Sportsbook for branding on the team’s home and alternate uniforms back in September.

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, teams have been permitted to sell jersey sponsorships for the first time in the NHL’s 104-year history. The expanded inventory follows the approval of helmet sponsors for the 2021/22 campaign as the league bids to help its teams recover from the financial damage caused by the pandemic.

In October, the Blue Jackets signed a partnership with DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse for sponsorship of the team’s blue home helmet. The franchise agreed a deal for their white away helmets with Ohio-based firm iDesign.

“We are excited to elevate our partnership with Safelite into a historic one as the franchise’s first ever jersey sponsor,” said Cameron Scholvin, Columbus Blue Jackets chief operating officer.

“When we started this process, we set out to partner with a national brand that has strong ties to Columbus and who shares the values we have for serving the community and providing world-class service to our customers. Safelite is just that company.”

He added: “We knew we wanted to have a clean and consistent look on our jerseys, but it would have to be the right partner at the right investment. We were comfortable with Safelite as the right brand and that we were getting fair market value for both the home and road jerseys, so it made sense to work with just one partner as opposed to multiple partners as we did with our