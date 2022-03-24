Princess Stephanie : Not As Wild As She Used To Be

Just ran into this photo of Grace Kelly’s daughter Princess Stephanie of Monaco at a car racing event there and we were startled because she looks NOTHING like the naughty girl she was back in the 80’s when she horrified her father Prince Rainier by moving to Hollywood. She started with a highly publicized fling with Rob Lowe that only lasted a few weeks until she moved on with club promoter Mario Oliver, who ran the hot downtown club Vertigo. She had a hit record in Europe before she went through her bodyguard phase (married one, had a child with another). My favorite phase was the circus phase- she had a romance with an elephant trainer and moved into his trailer with her kids for a different life. After that she married an acrobat in the same circus but it only lasted 10 months before she returned to the palace. So far none of her 3 kids has turned out to be as wild as she was.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results