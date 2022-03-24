There’s Still Hope For Lizzo

We’ve spent considerable time picking on Lizzo for the awful, revealing outfits she chooses to wear- so we were taken aback to see her in a cute, perfectly normal outfit at something called the Hollywood Beauty Awards this weekend. Usually Lizzo says she is encouraging “big girls” to have the courage to wear skimpy clothing. Like a thong to a Lakers game? Or a transparent dress to Cardi B’s birthday party? Or a tiny crochet bra and torn jeans to Craig’s restaurant? If a non-celebrity dressed like Lizzo, she would be asked to LEAVE most places…Chubby or slender, bad taste is just bad taste. So we were pleasantly surprised to see Lizzo looking like THIS!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results