Asian games 2022 postponed

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 10, 2022

The decision to push back this year’s Asian Games was taken as Shanghai, which is less than 200 kilometres from Hangzhou, continues to deal with another Covid outbreak.

The city has put various restrictions in place, including a strict lockdown which is now more than a month old.

The OCA has also announced that the third edition of the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Shantou in December, have been cancelled.

Additionally, the World University Games 2021, set to be held from 26th June to 27th July in Chengdu this year, have been pushed to 2023.

‘The Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee has been very well prepared to deliver the Games on time despite global challenges. However, the above decision was taken by all the stakeholders after carefully considering the pandemic situation.