Kjeld Nuis Withdraws from 500 Meter World Cup Qualifying Tournament

Kjeld Nuis recovering from flu for World Cup qualification: ‘I’ll start on Sunday anyway’

Kjeld Nuis has withdrawn from the 500 meters during the qualifiers for the World Cup in Thialf. The specialist in the 1,000 and 1,500 meters is not fully fit after contracting the flu, but is currently on the start list for his two favorite distances.

Flu Forces Nuis to Withdraw

After falling ill last week, Nuis initially thought he would have to cancel the entire tournament. However, he has now completed some training sessions and is determined to compete. Although he is not fully recovered, he is willing to make the best of the situation and give his best performance.

Nuis expressed his strong desire to compete despite his illness. “I really want to ride. Yesterday I was allowed to skate again for the first time, although I had already done so the day before because it is all or nothing and I want to have the best possible preparation,” said Nuis. He believes that each training session is improving his condition and he remains determined to be competitive.

Focus on Favorite Distances

Due to his illness, Nuis will not participate in the 500-meter race on Friday. The 1,500-meter race on Saturday is still uncertain for him. However, his main focus is on the 1,000-meter race scheduled for Sunday. Nuis aims to prioritize his recovery and training in order to give his best performance in his preferred event.

A History of Setbacks

This is not the first time Nuis has faced challenges during World Cup qualifiers. Last year, he missed the entire tournament due to a groin injury sustained just a day before the event. As a result, he was unable to participate in the World Cup as well. This year, Nuis is determined not to let his illness hinder his performance and is doing everything possible to recover and prepare in time.

With his withdrawal from the 500-meter race, Nuis has shown his commitment to his recovery and the overall success of the World Cup. Although he may face setbacks, his determination and competitive spirit are strong. Fans eagerly await his performance in the upcoming 1,000-meter race, where he hopes to demonstrate his skills and secure a spot in the World Cup.

