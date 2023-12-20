Toon Aerts Makes Permanent Return to Cyclocross

This article was last updated on December 20, 2023

Toon Aerts Set to Make Permanent Return to Cyclocross in February

Toon Aerts, the thirty-year-old Belgian cyclocross rider, will be making his final return to the sport on February 16, following a two-year doping suspension. Aerts is set to join the Deschacht-Hens-Maes team, marking a significant milestone in his career after the tumultuous period of suspension.

The doping controversy arose when Aerts tested positive for letrozole metabolite in January 2022 during a doping test outside of competitions. Subsequently, his then team, Baloise Trek Lions, terminated their collaboration with him. Throughout the process, Aerts consistently maintained that the banned substance had entered his bloodstream through contaminated food or nutritional supplements.

The UCI cycling union’s anti-doping tribunal ruled that Aerts could not sufficiently prove the source of the banned substance, leading to a retrospective two-year suspension. This suspension is due to expire on February 16, allowing Aerts to resume his career in the sport.

A New Beginning

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity presented by his new team, Deschacht-Hens-Maes, Aerts stated, “I am very pleased with the opportunity I am getting from my new team. It is the ideal step for me to get back into the cyclo-cross world and put a definitive end to the past two years.” Aerts has signed a two-year contract with the team, signaling a fresh start and a chance to reestablish himself in the sport.

Past Achievements & Future Aspirations

Notably, Aerts has been a fierce competitor of renowned riders, such as Mathieu van der Poel. He achieved a bronze medal at the Cyclo-Cross World Championships in 2019, 2020, and 2021, with Van der Poel claiming the world title in each of those editions. Aerts also holds the victory over Van der Poel in the battle for the European title in 2016. With his impending return, Aerts aims to once again make his mark on the cyclo-cross world and pursue his aspirations in the sport.

