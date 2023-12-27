Chinese chess champion Yan Chenglong accused of cheating over sex toy

This article was last updated on December 27, 2023

Allegations and Suspension

There has once again been a commotion in the chess world about alleged foul play. Chinese champion Yan Chenglong is said to have received signals via a sex toy during his matches. Yan has also been suspended for a year for defecating in a hotel bathtub. The 48-year-old Yan was crowned national champion of Xiangqi (Chinese chess) on Monday, but things went wrong during the festivities afterwards. Yan defecated in a bathtub in front of several people present under the influence of alcohol. This earned him an official charge for disturbing public order and “showing extremely bad character”. The Chinese Xiangqi Federation also decided to strip Yan’s title and confiscate his prize money. Yan was also suspended for one year.

Investigation and Allegations The federation has also launched an investigation into alleged foul play through the use of anal beads. Shortly after his victory, rumors arose that Yan had used anal beads during his match. Through this bead, Yan is said to have passed information about the chessboard to a computer. It sent back instructions in the form of vibrations about the moves to be taken. “But for the time being we have not yet been able to prove those accusations,” the chess federation said.

Chinese Chess is Different from Traditional Chess Chinese chess, or Xiangqi, differs slightly from traditional chess. The game is played on a board of nine columns and ten checkers. Chinese chess is one of the most popular sports in the world with more than a billion players and is mainly played in China and Southeast Asia.

History of Controversies It is not the first time that the chess world has been rocked by rumors about anal beads. Multiple world champion Magnus Carlsen accused American talent Hans Niemann of this earlier this year. Niemann would have received signals for the best move via beads placed in the anus. Niemann always strongly denied this. He even offered to sit naked behind the chessboard to prove his innocence.

