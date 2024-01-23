Formula 1’s Grand Return to Madrid After 45 Years

This article was last updated on January 23, 2024

It's official. The exhilarating world of Formula 1 will be revving up its engines in Madrid after 45 years, in 2026. Following an agreement between the Formula 1 organization and the Spanish capital, the Spanish Grand Prix will now be held in Madrid for the next decade, a major shift from its usual destination – Barcelona.

A Return to Madrid’s High-Octane History

As Formula 1 garners excitement worldwide, few can deny the thrill of it returning to Madrid, a city that last held a Formula 1 race in 1981. Madrid’s return to the Formula 1 calendar is a significant touchstone bringing back the pinnacle of motorsport to the city after its long hiatus.

Farewell to Montmeló Circuit

Since 1991, the motor racing circus that is the Spanish GP had established its home at the Montmeló circuit, conveniently situated near Barcelona. This historic venue has been a grandstand for some of the most thrilling moments in F1 racing, but its contract is slated to elapse in 2026, marking the end of an era.

However, don’t count Barcelona out just yet. The city remains in discussions about potentially hosting a second Spanish Grand Prix, securing its position on the Formula 1 map despite the shift to Madrid.

The Vetted Tracks of Madrid Grand Prix

The evolved Spanish Grand Prix, now known as the Madrid Grand Prix, awaits its participants with an innovative street circuit layout. This twenty-turn circuit is a blend of technical and thrilling, ensuring an exciting racing extravaganza.

The 2026 Formula 1 Season: Bigger and Better

The new Formula 1 season, commencing with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, March 2, boasts a packed calendar featuring 24 races. The much-anticipated Zandvoort GP is scheduled for August 25 this year, attracting legions of fans worldwide.

As the global motorsport universe sets its sights on the Spanish capital, fans remain eager for the new season and the debut Madrid GP, especially after Dutch racer Max Verstappen’s three consecutive world titles.

