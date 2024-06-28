This article was last updated on June 28, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Arensman extends his contract with Ineos for three years and aims for a podium in the Grand Tours

Thymen Arensman has extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers by three years. The Dutch cyclist, who finished sixth in the Giro d’Italia in May, has signed a contract until 2027.

Arensman is considered one of the greatest Dutch talents in cycling. The 24-year-old classification rider has already finished fifth once in the Vuelta a España and sixth twice in the Giro. He is not part of the Ineos Tour selection this year.

At Ineos, the Dutchman is aiming for a role as leader in the Grand Tours. This year he was already joint leader with Geraint Thomas in the Giro. However, due to a disappointing first week, he also had to drive a lot for his teammate later in the race.

That setback in the Giro did not make Arensman change course, while various media wrote that more teams were interested. The Dutchman says his contract extension was a “very easy” decision. “I perform best when everything remains stable, so I am very happy that I will be with this team for another three years.”

Scott Drawer, performance manager at Ineos, is aiming for the podium in a grand tour with the Dutch youngster. “Thymen likes to learn and pushes himself to one day be on the podium in a big tour, which we are of course happy to support. Together we can get the most out of it.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.