This article was last updated on July 24, 2024

Winter Games of 2030 and 2034 officially go to France and Salt Lake City

The 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics have been awarded to France and Salt Lake City. The IOC decided this at its congress in Paris. The allocation to France is subject to financial guarantees.

The elections were already a formality before the start of the IOC congress. The French Alps and Salt Lake were named preferred candidates at an earlier stage. Other candidates had already withdrawn. Still, emotions ran high among the Salt Lake City delegation after the assignment. They jumped up and tears flowed.

France forged an alliance for 2030 between the old hosts Chamonix, Grenoble and Albertville, supplemented with Nice. Salt Lake City already hosted the Winter Games in 2002.

