Governor General of Canada to attend Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

August 29, 2024

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, will travel to Paris, France, from August 27 to September 1, 2024, to attend the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

During her visit, the Governor General will attend the Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony, tour the Paralympic Village, meet Team Canada athletes, and cheer them on as they compete in their respective sports.

The Governor General will also visit the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Arras and the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial in Auchonvillers, where she will honour the Canadians who served and lost their lives during the First World War.

