Running craze continues: Amsterdam Marathon expands to 30,000 participants

Less than a week after the 2024 edition, the organization of the Amsterdam Marathon has announced that more runners will be allowed to participate next year. The number of participants will then increase from 22,500 to 30,000.

Running has been incredibly popular in the Netherlands for several years, as it turns out from all figures. So it is not surprising that the classic distance of 42.195 kilometers, the marathon, is also gaining in popularity.

A new distance will also be added in 2025, in honor of the capital’s 750th anniversary: ​​7.5 kilometers.

Event spread over two days

Next year, the Amsterdam Marathon will be spread over two days: Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 October 2025. The new distance of 7.5 kilometers will be run on Saturday and replaces the 8 kilometers on Sunday. “This allows the limit for the entire marathon to be expanded to 30,000 participants,” organization Le Champion reports.

The running event will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary in 2025 and, together with SAIL and the Kwaku Festival, it is one of the capital’s three official anniversary events. Registration for the marathon starts this Sunday at 9 a.m., on Amsterdam’s 749th birthday.

