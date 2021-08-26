Rugby championship moves to Queensland Australia

Rugby Championship games to be played in Queensland due to Covid

Games to be played in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Townsville

Organisers also considered moving the championship to Europe or South Africa

Queensland is set to host eight of the remaining nine matches of the 2021 Rugby Championship in a revamped schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Rugby Australia (RA) has announced.

New Zealand opted not to travel to Australia for their third Bledisloe Cup fixture against the Wallabies, scheduled to take place in Perth this weekend, and cancelled two other games against South Africa after advice from their government.

With Australia and New Zealand locked down, organisers of the southern hemisphere rugby union competition had weighed up whether to move the championship to Europe or South Africa, but the Australian state of Queensland is low on Covid-19 cases and has been deemed a safe host.

While Australia versus New Zealand will remain at Perth, with a date to be announced 'in the coming days', Brisbane, Gold Coast and Townsville will host the other games involving the two Antipodean countries, South Africa and Argentina.

“We have a fantastic tournament ahead, a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said RA chief executive Andy Marinos, who added the fixtures will be double-headers over four successive weekends, starting from 12th September.

“When we looked at the construct of the Rugby Championship this year, it was always going to be held between Australia and New Zealand and when New Zealand’s position changed because of the Covid-19 outbreak, Australia remained the preferred option.

“So I think everyone just believed that we needed to close that loop before we looked at anything else.

“It’s a real good opportunity for Queensland and rugby in Australia.”