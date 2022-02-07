Six Nations: France 37-10 Italy – Gabin Villiere scores hat-trick

Guinness Six Nations: France v Italy

France: (18) 37

Tries: Jelonch, Villiere 3, Penaud Cons: Jaminet 2, Ntamack Pens: Jaminet 2

Italy: (10) 10

Try: Menoncello Con: Garbisi Pen: Garbisi

Six Nations favourites France pulled away from a spirited Italy in Paris to open their campaign with a bonus-point win.

The Azzurri briefly threatened to derail France's attempt at a first title since 2010 when debutant teenager Tommaso Menoncello scored.

But Anthony Jelonch and Gabin Villiere crossed to put the hosts in front.

After the break, Villiere completed his hat-trick and Damian Penaud also crossed to secure the bonus point.

France top the table after round one from second-placed Ireland on points difference, with Andy Farrell's side travelling to Paris in round two.