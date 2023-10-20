Rugby World Cup is down to the wire

This article was last updated on October 20, 2023

Argentina, New Zealand, England and South Africa book their places in the last four at the Rugby World Cup 2023 after a thrilling weekend of Top notch rugby.

It’s coming down to the wire to see who can make the final.

England take on the might of South Africa

On paper South Africa should win and go into the final.

There’s always surprises, and can England cause an upset remains to be seen.

It’s the same with Argentina against The New Zealand All blacks

New Zealand are Favourites.

