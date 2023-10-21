New Zealand too strong for Argentina winning 44-6

This article was last updated on October 21, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

All Blacks cruise into RWC.

This will be the fifth final that New Zealand has reached.

New Zealand will wait to see who proceed from the other semi final England v South Africa.

Overall, this rugby, World Cup has been very successful being hosted by France.

Terrific crowds, and hospitality.

Is New Zealand wins the rugby World Cup next weekend they will make history by winning four world cups.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.